Welcome To
Nexstar
Digital
National scale with a local approach, Nexstar Digital businesses provide digital media solutions to local and national brands, advertisers, and publishers.
Our Companies
Nexstar's digital media products and services focus on providing innovative solutions to audiences, clients and businesses looking to gain an edge in the shifting digital landscape.
HYFN helps national brands create meaningful customer journeys via content, social amplification and creative technology.
Learn More
Nexstar Digital's Agency Services connects local brands to the right audiences.
Learn More
Publisher Solutions Group helps news organizations and content creators rapidly publish and grow their audiences.
Learn More
Nexstar Digital's Platform Group enables digital video sellers and buyers to build and power their entire video advertising businesses and customize solutions to efficiently scale across mobile, desktop, and connected TV.
Learn More
Data Solutions Group provides innovative, data-enabled products designed to help partners reach the right audiences and increase their market share.
Learn More
Recent News
What advantage can third-party audiences provide for you and your business? That’s a good question—read on to find out.Read More
We're honored to announce the Platforms Group has been selected as a finalist for Best Campaign Management Platform in the 2018 @SIIA CODiE awards.Read More
Nexstar Media Group Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Tribune Media Company for $6.4 Billion in Accretive Transaction Creating the Nation’s Largest Local Television Broadcaster and Local Media CompanyRead More
Local advertising just got a whole lot easier (and more effective)! Check out our newest ads tool that helps franchisers streamline the process of social advertising and drive measurable results.Read More
Learn how HYFN leverages insights to make data more valuable.Read More
NXD Platforms Group releases improved live inventory forecasting for publishers to help them rise to the forefront in digital video advertising.Read More
Nexstar Digital Introduces TViQ Audience Solution, Giving Advertisers the Power to Leverage Station Data to Reach Digital Audiences At ScaleRead More